 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

AUTO: JUL 01 NASCAR Cup Series Grant Park 220
Chicago Street Race Cup starting lineup
Honda Indy 200 at Mid-Ohio - Saturday_ July 1_ 2023_Large Image Without Watermark_m86084.jpg
Mid-Ohio starting lineup: Colton Herta wins pole; Graham Rahal on the front row for first time in four years
AUTO: JUN 24 NASCAR Cup Series Ally 400
Ryan Blaney credits doctor for recovery from Nashville crash

Top Clips

nbc_golf_ussord3_230701.jpg
Highlights: U.S. Senior Open, Round 3
nbc_golf_strickerkellyintv_230701.jpg
Stricker, Kelly enjoy competing against each other
nbc_moto_redbudehl_230701.jpg
Highlights: Deegan, Lawrence score wins at RedBud

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

AUTO: JUL 01 NASCAR Cup Series Grant Park 220
Chicago Street Race Cup starting lineup
Honda Indy 200 at Mid-Ohio - Saturday_ July 1_ 2023_Large Image Without Watermark_m86084.jpg
Mid-Ohio starting lineup: Colton Herta wins pole; Graham Rahal on the front row for first time in four years
AUTO: JUN 24 NASCAR Cup Series Ally 400
Ryan Blaney credits doctor for recovery from Nashville crash

Top Clips

nbc_golf_ussord3_230701.jpg
Highlights: U.S. Senior Open, Round 3
nbc_golf_strickerkellyintv_230701.jpg
Stricker, Kelly enjoy competing against each other
nbc_moto_redbudehl_230701.jpg
Highlights: Deegan, Lawrence score wins at RedBud

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Report: Derick Hall signs historic second-round deal with Seahawks

  
Published June 6, 2023 03:25 PM
CvaH8j9YI0JC
May 22, 2023 08:59 AM
Mike Florio and Chris Simms play a round of “What’s more likely” to discuss which surprise 2022 playoff team will stay in the mix, the NFC West downtrodden team that could surprise, the 49ers QB situation and more.

Seahawks rookie Derick Hall has signed his four-year deal, leaving first-round cornerback Devon Witherspoon and second-round running back Zach Charbonnet as the team’s only unsigned draft picks.

Tom Pelissero of NFL Media reports that the deal will pay Hall 85 percent of his signing bonus before training camp and guarantees him $100,000 in Year 4. That’s a first for second-round draft picks, with the NFLPA pushing for guarantees for second-rounders.

Hall finished his four-year career at Auburn with 19.5 sacks and 29.5 tackles for loss. He also contributed 146 tackles, five forced fumbles and an interception.

He had nine sacks in 13 games in 2021, including three against No. 1 overall pick Bryce Young to end the regular season.