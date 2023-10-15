Report: Deshaun Watson could return next week at Colts

A strange situation regarding Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson keeps getting stranger.

A day after Mary Kay Cabot of Cleveland.com reported that Watson could miss multiple more games with a contusion of his rotator cuff, Adam Schefter of ESPN.com says that Watson could be back as soon as next weekend against the Colts.

The conflicting reports shouldn’t surprise anyone, since everything about the Watson injury has been swirling in conflict. He said two days before the Week 4 game against the Ravens that he would play despite the injury. When he didn’t, some in the locker room were surprised and dismayed, given that Watson said he would play.

The team then called Watson’s scratch as “collective decision.” Then, coach Kevin Stefanski said Watson had been medically cleared to play.

All we know at this point is that Watson won’t play on Sunday against the 49ers, as Cleveland emerges from its bye. For the Browns, the overriding question is whether Watson at some reduced percentage is better than one of his backups at 100 percent.

The situation invites extra scrutiny because Watson makes $46 million per year, with a contract fully guaranteed through 2026. Some would say, if he has been cleared, he should at least try to play.

Perhaps he will next weekend.