Report: De’Von Achane will be inactive for Dolphins Sunday

It looks like Dolphins rookie running back De’Von Achane will have to wait to make his regular season debut.

Achane was on the injury report this week because of a shoulder issue, but was a full participant in practice all three days and he did not receive an injury designation on Friday. Tom Pelissero of NFL Media reports that the third-round pick is still expected to be inactive against the Chargers on Sunday, however.

With Jeff Wilson on injured reserve, the Dolphins would have Raheem Mostert, Salvon Ahmed, and Chris Brooks as running back options with Achane out of the lineup.

The Dolphins ruled left tackle Terron Armstead and defensive back Elijah Campbell out on Friday. Cornerback Justin Bethel and tight end Julian Hill drew questionable tags.