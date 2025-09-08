 Skip navigation
Report: Drake London day-to-day with a shoulder sprain

  
Published September 7, 2025 08:20 PM

The Falcons lost wide receiver Drake London to a shoulder injury on the way to losing their opener to the Buccaneers, but it doesn’t sound like London should be out for an extended period of time.

Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports that London suffered a shoulder sprain. He is considered day-to-day right now, but will have more tests to confirm the initial diagnosis.

The Falcons were already missing Darnell Mooney due to a shoulder injury of his own, so they were thin at wideout for much of Sunday’s game. Getting both back for Week 2’s Sunday night game against the Vikings would be a plus to their bid to avoid an 0-2 start.

London had eight catches for 55 yards before his injury.