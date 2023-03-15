 Skip navigation
Report: Eagles keep Fletcher Cox on a one-year, $10 million deal

  
Published March 15, 2023 02:29 PM
March 15, 2023 08:23 AM
Mike Florio and Chris Simms explore how the Eagles will look next season after reportedly losing Kyzir White, adding Rashaad Penny and re-signing James Bradberry.

The Eagles lost Javon Hargrave, but they have managed to keep Fletcher Cox.

The defensive lineman turned down more lucrative offers, giving the Eagles a “hometown discount,” Adam Schefter of ESPN reports. Cox agreed to a one-year, $10 million contract.

Cox ranks 28th on PFT’s list of top-100 free agents .

Cox, 32, entered the NFL as a first-round pick of the Eagles in 2012, and he has spent all 11 seasons of his NFL career in Philadelphia.

He has made six Pro Bowls, the last time in 2020, and once was All-Pro.

In his career, Cox has 486 tackles, 65 sacks, 156 quarterback hits, 14 pass breakups and 15 forced fumbles.