 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_bearsstadium_260223.jpg
Bears’ potential move to Indiana ‘not a good look’
nbc_pft_competitioncommittee_260223.jpg
Will Rams’ rule change proposal go anywhere?
nbc_pft_jsn_260223.jpg
JSN ‘deserves to be’ among NFL’s highest-paid WRs

Other PFT Content

College Football Playoff National Championship: Miami v Indiana
NFL invites 319 prospects to the Scouting Combine
NFC Championship Game: Los Angeles Rams v Seattle Seahawks
Sean McVay: Seahawks had “fortuitous bust” on key fourth-down play
bigshield2.jpg
Big Shield and all other ebooks will stay at 99 cents for 2026
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_bearsstadium_260223.jpg
Bears’ potential move to Indiana ‘not a good look’
nbc_pft_competitioncommittee_260223.jpg
Will Rams’ rule change proposal go anywhere?
nbc_pft_jsn_260223.jpg
JSN ‘deserves to be’ among NFL’s highest-paid WRs

Other PFT Content

College Football Playoff National Championship: Miami v Indiana
NFL invites 319 prospects to the Scouting Combine
NFC Championship Game: Los Angeles Rams v Seattle Seahawks
Sean McVay: Seahawks had “fortuitous bust” on key fourth-down play
bigshield2.jpg
Big Shield and all other ebooks will stay at 99 cents for 2026
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Report: Eagles set to promote Montgomery VanGorder to assistant QBs coach

  
Published February 23, 2026 04:56 PM

The Eagles are promoting Montgomery VanGorder to assistant quarterbacks coach, Matt Zenitz of CBS Sports reports.

The team already promoted Parks Frazier to quarterbacks coach from passing game coordinator.

VanGorder will join Frazier in the quarterbacks room after joining the Eagles last season as a quality control coach.

VanGorder played at Notre Dame from 2014-17 before spending his final season at Youngstown State in 2018. He began his coaching career at Georgia the following season.

VanGorder worked as an offensive quality control coach for the Bulldogs from 2019-24.

Frazier, VanGorder and new offensive coordinator Sean Mannion, who arrived from the Packers, are charged with helping Jalen Hurts find consistency after an inconsistent season.