Report: Eagles set to promote Montgomery VanGorder to assistant QBs coach

The Eagles are promoting Montgomery VanGorder to assistant quarterbacks coach, Matt Zenitz of CBS Sports reports.

The team already promoted Parks Frazier to quarterbacks coach from passing game coordinator.

VanGorder will join Frazier in the quarterbacks room after joining the Eagles last season as a quality control coach.

VanGorder played at Notre Dame from 2014-17 before spending his final season at Youngstown State in 2018. He began his coaching career at Georgia the following season.

VanGorder worked as an offensive quality control coach for the Bulldogs from 2019-24.

Frazier, VanGorder and new offensive coordinator Sean Mannion, who arrived from the Packers, are charged with helping Jalen Hurts find consistency after an inconsistent season.