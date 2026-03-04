 Skip navigation
Report: Eagles want a Quinnen Williams-type deal to trade A.J. Brown

  
Published March 4, 2026 10:07 AM

Would the Eagles trade wide receiver A.J. Brown? Maybe, if another team offers them a first-round pick, a second-round pick and a player.

The Eagles want a “Quinnen Williams-type deal” for Brown, according to Mike Garafolo of NFL Network.

Williams was traded from the Jets to the Cowboys last season for a 2026 second-round pick, a 2027 first-round pick and defensive tackle Mazi Smith.

In other words, Roseman wants more for Brown in 2026 than he had to give up to acquire Brown from the Titans in 2022. On draft day that year, the Eagles sent a first-round pick and a third-round pick to the Titans for Brown.

Complicating matters is that it would cost the Eagles more on this year’s salary cap to trade Brown than to keep him. The cap charge for trading Brown would mean losing more than $20 million in salary cap space. If you’re going to lose both your top wide receiver and a lot of salary cap space, you’d better be getting a lot in return.

So far, teams are not making the kinds of offers the Eagles want. Unless that changes, Brown is staying put.