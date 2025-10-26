Report: Ed Oliver is expected to miss time with biceps injury

Bills defensive tackle Ed Oliver missed four games with an ankle injury this season and he’s reportedly set to miss more time after getting hurt in Sunday’s win over the Panthers.

Oliver injured his biceps and Cameron Wolfe of NFL Media reports that he is expected to miss time as a result of the injury. Oliver will have further tests done to determine just how much time he will miss.

Oliver had three tackles, two tackles for loss, two quarterback hits and a sack in Sunday’s 40-9 win.

The Bills got defensive linemen Michael Hoecht and Larry Ogunjobi back from suspensions this week and they may be in the market for more help up front if Oliver’s absence is set to be a lengthy one.