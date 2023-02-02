Report: Ejiro Evero to talk to Sean Payton about staying in Denver

Ejiro Evero didn’t land the Broncos head coaching job, but the door may not be closed on him remaining in Denver.

Michael Silver of the San Francisco Chronicle reports that Evero is set to talk to incoming Broncos head coach Sean Payton about the possibility of Evero remaining the defensive coordinator for the Broncos. The Broncos finished 14th in points allowed and seventh in yards allowed after Evero was hired to run the defense in 2022.

Evero has generated a lot of interest from other teams since the end of the regular season. He interviewed for multiple head coaching vacancies and landed second interviews with the Colts and Texans. The Texans have hired DeMeco Ryans, but the Colts have not made a hire and Evero also interviewed with the Cardinals.

In addition to those jobs, teams have inquired about bringing Evero on as their defensive coordinator. The Vikings are one of those teams, but it appears they’ll have to wait to see what plays out in Denver and elsewhere.