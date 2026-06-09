 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_bijanrobinson_260609.jpg
Falcons must focus on getting Robinson a new deal
GettyImages-2278486909.jpg
All eyes on Murray and McCarthy in QB competition
nbc_pft_kayshonboutte_260609.jpg
What is Boutte’s future with the Patriots?

Other PFT Content

Auburn v Alabama State
NCAA finds that four Alabama State basketball players threw a game for $2,000
NFL: JUN 03 Los Angeles Rams OTA
Sean McVay was “so impressed” with how Jared Verse handled being traded
SPORTS-FBN-RAVENS-JACKSON-BZ
Lamar Jackson continues to hold the cards in contract talks with the Ravens
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_bijanrobinson_260609.jpg
Falcons must focus on getting Robinson a new deal
GettyImages-2278486909.jpg
All eyes on Murray and McCarthy in QB competition
nbc_pft_kayshonboutte_260609.jpg
What is Boutte’s future with the Patriots?

Other PFT Content

Auburn v Alabama State
NCAA finds that four Alabama State basketball players threw a game for $2,000
NFL: JUN 03 Los Angeles Rams OTA
Sean McVay was “so impressed” with how Jared Verse handled being traded
SPORTS-FBN-RAVENS-JACKSON-BZ
Lamar Jackson continues to hold the cards in contract talks with the Ravens
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Report: ESPN, Pat McAfee are discussing an extension worth more than $60 million per year

  
Published June 9, 2026 12:39 PM

Word emerged recently that ESPN and Pat McAfee are discussing an extension to a contract that runs through 2028. On Tuesday, a number surfaced.

Andrew Marchand of The Athletic reports that the new deal would pay McAfee more than $60 million per year.

That’s franchise quarterback money. Hell, it’s nearly NFL Commissioner money.

Yes, McAfee pays his production costs out of his own pocket. Still, $60 million is $60 million.

Per the report, McAfee could emerge with a bigger role in ESPN’s NFL coverage.

Currently, McAfee’s total deal with ESPN is in the range of $30 million per year, according to Marchand. He reportedly gets $17 million for his weekday show. Which means he gets another $13 million for College GameDay and other ESPN work.

It’s unclear whether the higher rate would kick in after the current deal expires, or whether the bump would go into effect right away.

McAfee’s agents reportedly made an opening ask of $100 million per year. Which suggests that ESPN was likely in the range of $40 million with its opener — and ESPN had room to move into the $60 million range.

The news comes at a time when ESPN is planning another round of layoffs, sparked by the recent acquisition of NFL Network.

If/when the deal is done, look for reports to eventually emerge regarding Stephen A. Smith’s contract. Although they try to downplay it, there’s a rivalry there. And when one sets a new bar, the other will try to beat it.

Once the new deal is done, that bar will be higher than ever. Chances are that McAfee’s reps were already getting feelers as to what others (like Amazon or Netflix) would pay to snatch his show away from ESPN. Which forced ESPN to move before McAfee got close enough to his expiration date to strike a deal to make another jump to a new operation.