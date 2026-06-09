Report: ESPN, Pat McAfee are discussing an extension worth more than $60 million per year

Word emerged recently that ESPN and Pat McAfee are discussing an extension to a contract that runs through 2028. On Tuesday, a number surfaced.

Andrew Marchand of The Athletic reports that the new deal would pay McAfee more than $60 million per year.

That’s franchise quarterback money. Hell, it’s nearly NFL Commissioner money.

Yes, McAfee pays his production costs out of his own pocket. Still, $60 million is $60 million.

Per the report, McAfee could emerge with a bigger role in ESPN’s NFL coverage.

Currently, McAfee’s total deal with ESPN is in the range of $30 million per year, according to Marchand. He reportedly gets $17 million for his weekday show. Which means he gets another $13 million for College GameDay and other ESPN work.

It’s unclear whether the higher rate would kick in after the current deal expires, or whether the bump would go into effect right away.

McAfee’s agents reportedly made an opening ask of $100 million per year. Which suggests that ESPN was likely in the range of $40 million with its opener — and ESPN had room to move into the $60 million range.

The news comes at a time when ESPN is planning another round of layoffs, sparked by the recent acquisition of NFL Network.

If/when the deal is done, look for reports to eventually emerge regarding Stephen A. Smith’s contract. Although they try to downplay it, there’s a rivalry there. And when one sets a new bar, the other will try to beat it.

Once the new deal is done, that bar will be higher than ever. Chances are that McAfee’s reps were already getting feelers as to what others (like Amazon or Netflix) would pay to snatch his show away from ESPN. Which forced ESPN to move before McAfee got close enough to his expiration date to strike a deal to make another jump to a new operation.