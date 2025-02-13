 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_pratttrade_250213.jpg
Pratt requests trade from Bengals
nbc_pft_coordinatorsmissed_250213.jpg
Coordinators who former teams will miss the most
nbc_pft_superbowlmvpvoting_250213.jpg
Inside SB LIX MVP: Hurts got 12 out of 20 votes

Other PFT Content

Russell_Wilson_Pete_Carrol_Cover.jpg
A Pete Carroll, Russell Wilson reunion will be more complicated than it appears
Patriots 23, Bills 16: Patriots win final game and lose out on No. 1 draft pick as Jerod Mayo is fired
2025 NFL head coach and General Manager change tracker
Los Angeles Rams v New Orleans Saints
Seahawks announce Klint Kubiak as their new offensive coordinator
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_pratttrade_250213.jpg
Pratt requests trade from Bengals
nbc_pft_coordinatorsmissed_250213.jpg
Coordinators who former teams will miss the most
nbc_pft_superbowlmvpvoting_250213.jpg
Inside SB LIX MVP: Hurts got 12 out of 20 votes

Other PFT Content

Russell_Wilson_Pete_Carrol_Cover.jpg
A Pete Carroll, Russell Wilson reunion will be more complicated than it appears
Patriots 23, Bills 16: Patriots win final game and lose out on No. 1 draft pick as Jerod Mayo is fired
2025 NFL head coach and General Manager change tracker
Los Angeles Rams v New Orleans Saints
Seahawks announce Klint Kubiak as their new offensive coordinator
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Report: Falcons promote T.J. Yates to pass game coordinator

  
Published February 13, 2025 10:02 AM

The Falcons have expanded the duties of one of their offensive coaches.

Per Jonathan Jones of CBS Sports, Atlanta promoted quarterbacks coach T.J. Yates to pass game coordinator.

Yates, 37, has been a part of the Falcons’ coaching staff since 2021 when he was hired as a passing game specialist under previous head coach Arthur Smith. He was promoted to receivers coach in 2022 and was retained under current head coach Raheem Morris as QBs coach in 2024.

As noted by Jones, Yates will likely have an opportunity to become an offensive coordinator in 2026 if rising second-year quarterback Michael Penix has a strong 2025.

A Texans fifth-round pick in 2011, Yates led the franchise to its first-ever postseason victory as a rookie. He appeared in 22 games with 10 starts for the Texans, Falcons, and Dolphins in his career before hanging it up after the 2017 season.

He started his coaching career with the Texans as an offensive assistant in 2019 and was promoted to assistant QBs coach in 2020.