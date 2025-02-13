Report: Falcons promote T.J. Yates to pass game coordinator

The Falcons have expanded the duties of one of their offensive coaches.

Per Jonathan Jones of CBS Sports, Atlanta promoted quarterbacks coach T.J. Yates to pass game coordinator.

Yates, 37, has been a part of the Falcons’ coaching staff since 2021 when he was hired as a passing game specialist under previous head coach Arthur Smith. He was promoted to receivers coach in 2022 and was retained under current head coach Raheem Morris as QBs coach in 2024.

As noted by Jones, Yates will likely have an opportunity to become an offensive coordinator in 2026 if rising second-year quarterback Michael Penix has a strong 2025.

A Texans fifth-round pick in 2011, Yates led the franchise to its first-ever postseason victory as a rookie. He appeared in 22 games with 10 starts for the Texans, Falcons, and Dolphins in his career before hanging it up after the 2017 season.

He started his coaching career with the Texans as an offensive assistant in 2019 and was promoted to assistant QBs coach in 2020.