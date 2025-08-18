 Skip navigation
Falcons sign QB Ben DiNucci

  
The Falcons have added another quarterback.

Veteran quarterback Ben DiNucci announced on Monday that he’s signed with Atlanta.

DiNucci, 28, was last with the Saints. He had joined the club’s practice squad late last year and signed a futures deal with New Orleans after the season. But the team released him in late April.

DiNucci was a Cowboys seventh-round pick in 2020 and appeared in three games with one start as a rookie. He has not appeared in a regular-season game since.

He’s now set to join a quarterbacks room that currently includes Michael Penix Jr., Kirk Cousins, Emory Jones, and Easton Stick.