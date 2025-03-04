Report: Foley Fatukasi to have shoulder surgery

Defensive tackle Foley Fatukasi is set to become a free agent next week, but his market may be slow to develop due to a shoulder injury.

Fatukasi dealt with the injury while starting 13 games for the Texans in 2024 and Aaron Wilson of KPRC reports that he needs to have surgery to correct the issue. He is expected to be ready for the 2025 season, but teams could hold off on committing to Fatukasi until they’re sure that’s the case.

Fatukasi was a starter for the Jets and Jaguars before joining Houston last season. He had 24 tackles and a sack in the regular season and he added three more tackles in the playoffs.

The Texans also have Mario Edwards headed toward free agency, so the interior of their defensive line could look quite a bit different in 2025.