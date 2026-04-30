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Report: Free agent RB Austin Ekeler fully cleared, plans to play in 2026

  
Published April 30, 2026 04:12 PM

Free agent running back Austin Ekeler is medically cleared for all football activities, Aaron Wilson of KPRC reports.

Ekeler, who turns 31 next week, plans to play in 2026.

The nine-year veteran tore his Achilles in Week 2 last season. He had 19 touches for 81 yards in his second season in Washington after seven seasons with the Chargers.

Ekeler appeared in 12 games for Washington in 2024, rushing for 367 yards and four touchdowns on 77 carries, catching 35 passes for 366 yards and averaging 31.3 yards on 19 kickoff returns.

In his career, Ekeler has 1,561 touches for 9,053 yards and 73 touchdowns.