Report: Garrett Williams is feared to have suffered torn Achilles

  
Published December 22, 2025 01:11 PM

It looks like yet another Cardinals player has suffered a major injury.

Per NFL Media, Williams is feared to have torn his ACL during Sunday’s loss to the Falcons.

Williams, 24, is in his third year with the Cardinals after he was selected at No. 72 overall in the 2023 draft. He’s started 10 games this year, recording five passes defensed with one interception and a forced fumble.

In all, Williams has played 35 games with 27 starts, recording 16 passes defensed with four interceptions.