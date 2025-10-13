 Skip navigation
Mark Sanchez
Ravens jump out to 7-0 lead in Kansas City
Baltimore Ravens v Kansas City Chiefs
Ravens jump out to 7-0 lead in Kansas City
Los Angeles Rams v Philadelphia Eagles
Davante Adams, DeForest Buckner both active for Rams-Colts
Report: Garrett Wilson avoided major knee injury

  
Published October 13, 2025 05:00 PM

Jets head coach Aaron Glenn said at a Monday press conference that he will have an update on wide receiver Garrett Wilson’s knee injury on Wednesday, but a report about the wideout has shed some light on the severity of the injury.

Rich Cimini of ESPN.com reports that an MRI showed that Wilson appeared to avoid a major knee injury. Wilson could still miss some time as a result of the injury, which he suffered in Sunday’s 13-11 loss to the Broncos in London.

Wilson has 36 catches for 395 yards and four touchdowns this season.

The Jets host the Panthers in Week 7 and they visit the Bengals in Week 8 before their Week 9 bye. Missing Wilson for those games would hurt their chances of winning for the first time this season, but the longer view might make it the wisest path to take.