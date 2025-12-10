 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_siriannionhurts_251210.jpg
Sirianni: Talk of benching Hurts is ‘ridiculous’
nbc_pft_parsonsholding_251210.jpg
Should Parsons have gotten holding calls v. Bears?
nbc_pft_marcusfreeman_251210.jpg
Notre Dame’s Freeman generating NFL interest

Other PFT Content

Los Angeles Chargers v Las Vegas Raiders - NFL 2025
Texans claim DL Naquan Jones
Minnesota Vikings v Green Bay Packers - NFL 2025
Vikings underestimated the pressure placed on J.J. McCarthy
Carolina Panthers v San Francisco 49ers
Jauan Jennings, Tre’von Moehrig face discipline for late-game scuffle
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_siriannionhurts_251210.jpg
Sirianni: Talk of benching Hurts is ‘ridiculous’
nbc_pft_parsonsholding_251210.jpg
Should Parsons have gotten holding calls v. Bears?
nbc_pft_marcusfreeman_251210.jpg
Notre Dame’s Freeman generating NFL interest

Other PFT Content

Los Angeles Chargers v Las Vegas Raiders - NFL 2025
Texans claim DL Naquan Jones
Minnesota Vikings v Green Bay Packers - NFL 2025
Vikings underestimated the pressure placed on J.J. McCarthy
Carolina Panthers v San Francisco 49ers
Jauan Jennings, Tre’von Moehrig face discipline for late-game scuffle
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Report: Geno Smith is unlikely to play vs. Eagles, Kenny Pickett in line to start

  
Published December 10, 2025 02:25 PM

The Raiders probably will not have their quarterback for Sunday’s matchup with the reigning Super Bowl champions.

NFL Media’s Ian Rapoport reports Geno Smith is dealing with a shoulder injury and is considered unlikely to start against the Eagles.

That puts Kenny Pickett in line to start at quarterback against his former team in Week 15.

Smith missed the last quarter of Sunday’s loss to the Broncos with the injury to his throwing shoulder. Head coach Pete Carroll noted postgame that Smith’s shoulder “really locked up” but added that early tests did not “show any damage” indicating a major injury.

In 13 games this season, Smith has completed 67 percent of his passes for 2,648 yards with 16 touchdowns and a league-leading 14 interceptions.

Pickett has appeared in three games for Las Vegas this season, completing 10-of-14 passes for 105 yards with a touchdown. He played five games for Philadelphia last year, with the club winning his one start.