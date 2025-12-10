Report: Geno Smith is unlikely to play vs. Eagles, Kenny Pickett in line to start

The Raiders probably will not have their quarterback for Sunday’s matchup with the reigning Super Bowl champions.

NFL Media’s Ian Rapoport reports Geno Smith is dealing with a shoulder injury and is considered unlikely to start against the Eagles.

That puts Kenny Pickett in line to start at quarterback against his former team in Week 15.

Smith missed the last quarter of Sunday’s loss to the Broncos with the injury to his throwing shoulder. Head coach Pete Carroll noted postgame that Smith’s shoulder “really locked up” but added that early tests did not “show any damage” indicating a major injury.

In 13 games this season, Smith has completed 67 percent of his passes for 2,648 yards with 16 touchdowns and a league-leading 14 interceptions.

Pickett has appeared in three games for Las Vegas this season, completing 10-of-14 passes for 105 yards with a touchdown. He played five games for Philadelphia last year, with the club winning his one start.