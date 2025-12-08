Geno Smith’s shoulder “really locked up” but Raiders think he avoided serious damage

Raiders quarterback Geno Smith missed the final quarter of Sunday’s loss to the Broncos with a right shoulder injury and head coach Pete Carroll offered a mixed update on his condition after the game.

Carroll said that Smith’s shoulder “really locked up” after he took a hit during the 24-17 loss, but that early tests “didn’t show any damage” that leads the team to believe it was a major injury. Smith also suffered a cut to his right hand during the game and Carroll said that the Raiders “don’t need to be hypothetical about” their plans for Week 15 until seeing how things are with Smith later this week.

Kenny Pickett went 8-of-11 for 97 yards and a touchdown in the fourth quarter and Carroll said he’s comfortable starting him against the Eagles, but that the plan is to go with Smith if he’s healthy.

“I’m going to do what I think is the right thing to do, and if Geno can play, that’s my thought,” Carroll said.

Smith was 13-of-21 for 116 yards and a touchdown before leaving the game. He was also sacked three times as the Raiders fell to 2-11 on the season.