Report: Giants have prepared a package of plays for Jaxson Dart today

  
Published September 7, 2025 07:01 AM

Giants rookie Jaxson Dart’s strong preseason wasn’t enough to earn him the starting quarterback job, but it might have earned him some Week One playing time.

The Giants have prepared a package of plays for Dart that they may use today against the Commanders, according to NFL Network.

Whether those plays actually get called may depend on how well Wilson plays and how the game is going otherwise for the Giants. If it’s a close game and Wilson is playing well, head coach Brian Daboll won’t want to take him out. But if the game isn’t close, or if Wilson is struggling, it may be time to see if Dart can give the Giants a spark.

The 25th overall pick in the draft, Dart looked very good in the preseason and beat out Jameis Winston for the No. 2 job. It’s only a matter of time before Dart becomes the Giants’ starting quarterback. And it may only be a matter of hours before Dart takes his first snap as a Giant.