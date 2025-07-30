 Skip navigation
Report: Isaiah Likely fractured his foot, could be back for opener

  
Published July 30, 2025 07:58 AM

Ravens tight end Isaiah Likely suffered an injury in Tuesday’s practice that will keep him off the field for a while, but a return for Week 1 is reportedly still in play.

ESPN reports that Likely fractured his foot during the session. Head coach John Harbaugh said that Likely will miss a few weeks and the report says a return for the Sunday night opener in Buffalo is a possibility.

Likely is in the final year of his current deal and is seen as a candidate for a contract extension in the near future. Given the current timeline for return, it seems unlikely that the injury will impact his chances of getting something done.

Mark Andrews and Charlie Kolar will be the top Ravens tight ends while Likely works his way back to full health.