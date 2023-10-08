Report: J.C. Jackson refused to enter last week’s Raiders-Chargers game

The Chargers dumped cornerback J.C. Jackson onto the Patriots last week, for basically nothing.

L.A.'s willingness to take basically nothing was exacerbated by Jackson’s alleged behavior in his last game with the Chargers.

NFL Media reports that Jackson “repeatedly refused to go into” last Sunday’s Raiders game. Jackson, per the report, stood on the sideline with shoes untied “even when a teammate was banged up and needed to come off the field.”

Multiple coaches reportedly tried to persuade Jackson to play. He reportedly claimed he was not sufficiently warm.

The prior week, Jackson had been a healthy scratch for the Chargers, at Minnesota.

The fact that the Chargers, along with all other teams, own and operate NFL Media would tend to implicitly corroborate the accuracy of the team’s claim. If the Chargers didn’t believe the substance of the report, it likely would not have been reported on a platform the Chargers partially own. Or, at a minimum, the team’s strenuous objection would have been noted.

The Chargers could have attempted to void Jackson’s remaining guarantees and release him. It’s currently unclear why the Chargers opted not to do that. It’s possible that most of the guaranteed money already had been paid to Jackson.