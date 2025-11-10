 Skip navigation
Report: Jackson Powers-Johnson may be out for rest of 2025 with ankle injury

  
Published November 10, 2025 11:58 AM

There is now some more clarity on the ankle injury Raiders guard Jackson Powers-Johnson suffered during Thursday’s loss to the Broncos.

Per NFL Media’s Ian Rapoport, Powers-Johnson is going to be placed on injured reserve and could be sidelined for the rest of the 2025 season.

Head coach Pete Carroll had said after the game that Powers-Johnson would be out for a while.

Powers-Johnson, 22, started seven of the eight games he’d played so far in 2025. He was on the field for 76 percent of offensive snaps in games played and 12 percent of special teams snaps.

A second-round pick in 2024 out of Oregon, Powers-Johnson has appeared in 23 career games with 21 starts.