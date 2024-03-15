Report: Jadeveon Clowney to visit Jets next week

Free agent edge rusher Jadeveon Clowney met with the Panthers on Thursday.

Mike Garafolo of NFL Media reports Clowney will visit the Jets next week.

Clowney, a former No. 1 overall pick, has played for five different teams by signing a series of one-year contracts. He was drafted by the Texans in 2014 and after five seasons there played one season in Seattle, one in Tennessee, two in Cleveland and one in Baltimore.

Clowney, 31, tied his career high with 9.5 sacks last season with the Ravens.

In 10 years, he has 52.5 career sacks and three Pro Bowls.