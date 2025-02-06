Report: Jaguars to add Shane Waldron to offensive staff

Former Bears offensive coordinator Shane Waldron has found a landing spot for 2025.

According to Jeremy Fowler of ESPN, Waldron is joining the Jaguars’ coaching staff, likely as pass-game coordinator.

Waldron, 45, coached with Coen on the Rams from 2018-2020.

The Bears hired Waldron last year after he’d spent 2021-2023 as the Seahawks’ offensive coordinator. But things did not work well, as the club then fired him on Nov. 12 after just nine games.

Waldron was with Los Angeles from 2017-2020 as tight ends coach, passing game coordinator, and QBs coach.

Jacksonville hired Grant Udinski to be Coen’s first offensive coordinator on Wednesday night. Coen has said he will call plays for the club in 2025.