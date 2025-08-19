Report: Jalen McMillan will begin season on IR and could miss more than four games

Bucs coach Todd Bowles said Tuesday morning that wide receiver Jalen McMillan will not be ready for Week 1. He did not, however, provide a timetable for McMillan’s return.

Rick Stroud of the Tampa Bay Times reports that the Bucs will place McMillan on injured reserve to start the season. That will keep McMillan out at least four games, but Stroud added that McMillan could be out past the team’s off week in Week 9.

McMillan “severely” sprained his neck when he was flipped upside down and landed on his neck and head in last week’s preseason game.

The Bucs feel fortunate it wasn’t worse as McMillan will return this season.

Tampa Bay is deep at the position with Mike Evans and Emeka Egbuka as the starters and Chris Godwin eventually returning from a dislocated ankle that ended his 2024 season.

McMillan, a third-round pick last year, caught 37 passes for 461 yards and eight touchdowns.