Bucs expect WR Jalen McMillan to miss regular season time with neck injury

The Buccaneers have not activated Chris Godwin from the physically unable to perform list yet and head coach Todd Bowles announced on Tuesday that they will definitely be missing another wideout for the start of the regular season.

Bowles said at a press conference that Jalen McMillan has a severe neck strain and that he will not be ready to play for the team’s Week 1 game against the Falcons. Bowles did not say how much more time McMillan will miss. If he goes on injured reserve, he will have to miss four games before being eligible to return.

McMillan was a third-round pick last year and he had 37 catches for 461 yards and eight touchdowns as a rookie.

With McMillan out and Godwin questionable at best, the Bucs will likely be giving first-round pick Emeka Egbuka a sizable role alongside Mike Evans at wideout to kick off the year.