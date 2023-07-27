 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

ABB FIA Formula E Championship - Santiago E-Prix
Katherine Legge returns to Xfinity at Road America with multiple guest drivers
Judge_USA.jpg
Aaron Judge is back in New York and could come off injured list Friday at Baltimore
nbc_dps_shoheioffmarket_230727.jpg
Angels say they won’t trade Shohei Ohtani. He celebrates with a 1-hitter, 2 homers

Top Clips

nbcs_edge_galaxybrains_fullshow_230727.jpg
Galaxy Brains: ‘No restrictions’ for Purdy at camp
nbc_golf_gc_pgatourmemo_230727.jpg
Monahan rejects golf ball rollback in latest memo
nbc_dps_dponaaronrodgers_230727.jpg
Did Rodgers rework Jets deal to help his legacy?

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

ABB FIA Formula E Championship - Santiago E-Prix
Katherine Legge returns to Xfinity at Road America with multiple guest drivers
Judge_USA.jpg
Aaron Judge is back in New York and could come off injured list Friday at Baltimore
nbc_dps_shoheioffmarket_230727.jpg
Angels say they won’t trade Shohei Ohtani. He celebrates with a 1-hitter, 2 homers

Top Clips

nbcs_edge_galaxybrains_fullshow_230727.jpg
Galaxy Brains: ‘No restrictions’ for Purdy at camp
nbc_golf_gc_pgatourmemo_230727.jpg
Monahan rejects golf ball rollback in latest memo
nbc_dps_dponaaronrodgers_230727.jpg
Did Rodgers rework Jets deal to help his legacy?

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Report: Jalen Ramsey will undergo surgery to repair torn meniscus

  
Published July 27, 2023 06:54 PM

Dolphins cornerback Jalen Ramsey will have to wait a bit before making his debut with the team.

Ramsey injured his knee during Thursday’s practice and medical testing revealed a torn meniscus, NFL Media reports. The Pro Bowler will undergo surgery Friday, which will determine how much time he will miss.

Ramsey will miss at least 6-8 weeks and likely much longer.

Doctors will determine during surgery whether to trim the meniscus, a partial meniscectomy that has a shorter recovery time, or repair it with sutures.

Ramsey’s social media post indicates he expects to miss some time during the regular season: “That end of the season push gon be legendary!” he wrote. A full meniscus repair would keep Ramsey out until at least December, which is what the team anticipates, according to NFL Media.

Ramsey was carted off after injuring his left knee during a collision with receiver Tyreek Hill while breaking up a pass in an 11-on-11 drill.

The Dolphins traded for the three-time All-Pro in March to pair him with Xavien Howard and give the team one of the top cornerback duos in the league.

In seven seasons, Ramsey has 19 interceptions, seven forced fumbles and two sacks.