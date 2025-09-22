 Skip navigation
Report: James Conner’s ankle injury will require season-ending surgery

  
Published September 21, 2025 09:37 PM

Cardinals running back James Conner was carted off with a right ankle injury in the third quarter Sunday. It looked bad, and it appears it is bad.

Adam Schefter of ESPN reports that the injury will require season-ending surgery, though further medical testing Monday will provide the full extent of the damage.

Coach Jonathan Gannon said after the 16-15 loss to the 49ers that he didn’t know the severity of the injury.

Conner, 30, was injured on a 1-yard run when Jordan Elliott and Marques Sigle tackled him with 12:26 remaining.

He had nine carries for 22 yards.

Conner is coming off back-to-back 1,000-yard seasons and signed a two-year extension in November 2024, and his $3.64 million base salary for this year is guaranteed for injury.