Report: James Pearce, who is facing five felonies, has posted bail
Falcons pass rusher James Pearce Jr. faces five felony counts after his arrest Saturday, Marc Raimondi of ESPN reports.
Pearce posted $20,500 bond and will be released “sometime today,” a Miami-Dake corrections official told Raimondi.
Pearce’s case was assigned to the felony domestic crimes intake unit, and he was given a pre-trial conditional stay-away order with regard to Los Angeles Sparks forward Rickea Jackson, per Raimondi.
He faces two counts of aggravated battery with a deadly weapon and a count of aggravated stalking. Pearce is also charged with fleeing and eluding police officers, aggravated battery of a law enforcement officer and resisting an officer without violence to his person.
Pearce crashed his vehicle after fleeing from police, who were called to a domestic dispute.
The Falcons issued a statement saying they are “aware of the incident.”
Pearce, who finished third in defensive rookie of the year voting, is subject to discipline under the NFL’s personal conduct policy.