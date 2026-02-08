 Skip navigation
Report: James Pearce, who is facing five felonies, has posted bail

  
Published February 8, 2026 06:01 PM

Falcons pass rusher James Pearce Jr. faces five felony counts after his arrest Saturday, Marc Raimondi of ESPN reports.

Pearce posted $20,500 bond and will be released “sometime today,” a Miami-Dake corrections official told Raimondi.

Pearce’s case was assigned to the felony domestic crimes intake unit, and he was given a pre-trial conditional stay-away order with regard to Los Angeles Sparks forward Rickea Jackson, per Raimondi.

He faces two counts of aggravated battery with a deadly weapon and a count of aggravated stalking. Pearce is also charged with fleeing and eluding police officers, aggravated battery of a law enforcement officer and resisting an officer without violence to his person.

Pearce crashed his vehicle after fleeing from police, who were called to a domestic dispute.

The Falcons issued a statement saying they are “aware of the incident.”

Pearce, who finished third in defensive rookie of the year voting, is subject to discipline under the NFL’s personal conduct policy.