Report: Jason Kelce to join ESPN’s Monday night team

There was a report last month that former Eagles center Jason Kelce might be going to work for ESPN as part of their Monday night team and it appears the deal is done.

Andrew Marchand of TheAthletic.com reports that Kelce has agreed to a job with the network. He will be on the Monday Night Countdown pregame show in his first role since retiring from the Eagles at the end of the season.

The earlier report about Kelce moving to ESPN included word that Robert Griffin III will no longer be part of the show. Marchand’s report on Monday still notes that he is “unlikely” to be back.

Kelce met with multiple broadcasters after announcing his retirement and he will also continue the New Heights podcast that he does with his brother Travis as he moves into the his post-playing days.