Report: Jason Kelce could be in, Robert Griffin III could be out for ESPN pregame

ESPN could yet again be tinkering with the Monday night pregame show.

According to Andrew Marchand of TheAthletic.com, recently-retired Eagles center Jason Kelce could be joining the cast of Monday Night Countdown. And former NFL quarterback Robert Griffin III could be out.

Marchand specifically explains that Griffin’s spot “is in jeopardy,” and that ESPN — among others — are pursuing Kelce.

CBS, NBC, and Amazon all reportedly have interest in Kelce. (Which means that every network broadcast football except Fox is in.)

Also, Larry Fitzgerald’s part-time role on Monday Night Countdown also is in doubt. His contract expired, and it has not been renewed. Per Marchand, ESPN told Fitzgerald that they want to see what happens with the rest of the lineup before making a decision.