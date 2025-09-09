Report: Jauan Jennings day-to-day after further tests on shoulder

49ers wide receiver Jauan Jennings went for additional tests on his shoulder Tuesday and they reportedly did not show any sign of significant damage.

Jennings had an MRI that came back clean on Monday and Adam Schefter of ESPN reports that scans on Tuesday also showed that the wideout avoided a serious injury. Jennings is considered day-to-day as a result of the testing and he could play against the Saints in Week 2.

Another update on the wideout’s condition will come when the 49ers release their first injury report of the week on Wednesday.

Jennings had two catches for 16 yards before being forced out of the win over the Seahawks.