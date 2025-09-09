Report: Jauan Jennings’ shoulder injury not believed to be serious

The 49ers already have several injury issues, but there’s at least some positive news for one of their key offensive players.

Per Ian Rapoport of NFL Media, receiver Jauan Jennings’ shoulder injury is not believed to be serious.

Jennings, who was dealing with a calf injury during training camp, exited the contest in the second half. He finished the game with two catches for 16 yards on five targets.

As of Monday, Jennings’ shoulder MRI had not revealed any issues, but the club was still awaiting results from a CT scan.

Jennings caught 77 passes for 975 yards with six touchdowns — all career-highs — in 2024.

The 49ers will be on the road to play the Saints in Week 2. The club’s first injury report of the week will be released on Wednesday.