nbc_pft_bellichickpatsbeef_250909.jpg
Florio: Belichick ‘acts like 5-year-old’ with ban
nbc_pft_speedycwilliams_250909.jpg
Williams’ speed will be a ‘weapon’ for Johnson
nbc_pft_wk1winners_250909.jpg
PFT Draft: Week 1 winners

Other PFT Content

bigshield2.jpg
It’s a Week 1 Big Shield giveaway weekend
NFC Wild Card Playoffs: Minnesota Vikings v Los Angeles Rams
Ryan Clark apologizes for “on and off the air” interactions with Peter Schrager
nbc_pft_shieldv2_250819.jpg
Buy Big Shield today, read it this weekend
Report: Jauan Jennings’ shoulder injury not believed to be serious

  
Published September 9, 2025 10:50 AM

The 49ers already have several injury issues, but there’s at least some positive news for one of their key offensive players.

Per Ian Rapoport of NFL Media, receiver Jauan Jennings’ shoulder injury is not believed to be serious.

Jennings, who was dealing with a calf injury during training camp, exited the contest in the second half. He finished the game with two catches for 16 yards on five targets.

As of Monday, Jennings’ shoulder MRI had not revealed any issues, but the club was still awaiting results from a CT scan.

Jennings caught 77 passes for 975 yards with six touchdowns — all career-highs — in 2024.

The 49ers will be on the road to play the Saints in Week 2. The club’s first injury report of the week will be released on Wednesday.