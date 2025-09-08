Brock Purdy has left shoulder and toe injuries

49ers quarterback Brock Purdy’s availability for Week 2 is in question after he emerged from Sunday’s victory over the Seahawks with a pair of injuries.

Coach Kyle Shanahan said Purdy injured his left shoulder and a toe, with the toe injury more concerning.

The 49es consider Purdy “day to day,” but Shanahan conceded the team doesn’t yet know whether Purdy will be able to play through it.

“We’re not sure,” Shanahan said, via David Bonilla of 49erswebzone.com. “We’ve got to see how it heals and how the week goes on it.”

Mac Jones is the 49ers’ backup quarterback, but the team likely will need to sign another quarterback this week.

Purdy went 26-of-35 for 277 yards with two touchdowns and two touchdowns in the 17-13 win.

Wide receiver Jauan Jennings (shoulder) had an MRI that showed no issues, but the team’s medical staff still is awaiting results from a CT scan.