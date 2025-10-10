 Skip navigation
nbc_pft_jones_251010.jpg
How will Jones respond to adversity vs. Lions?
nbc_pft_darthealth_251010.jpg
Daboll sends ‘wrong message’ handling Dart injury
nbc_pft_dartskattebo_251010.jpg
Dart, Skattebo give Giants spark vs. Eagles

Other PFT Content

Mark Sanchez
Formal charges have been filed against Mark Sanchez over Indianapolis incident
Baltimore Ravens v Kansas City Chiefs
Ravens jump out to 7-0 lead in Kansas City
Los Angeles Rams v Philadelphia Eagles
Davante Adams, DeForest Buckner both active for Rams-Colts
Other PFT Content

Report: Jerry Jones will not appeal his $250,000 fine

  
Published October 10, 2025 02:06 PM

To Cowboys owner Jerry Jones, $250,000 is not a lot of money. And so he’s apparently not concerned about paying that much to the NFL.

Jones will not appeal his $250,000 fine for giving the middle finger to fans on Sunday, according to Todd Archer of ESPN. Jones would have to file his appeal by today for it to be heard.

Jones claimed that the middle finger was “inadvertent” and that “the intention was thumbs up and pointing at our fans because everyone was jumping up and down excited.” He may have decided not to appeal because he figured the league office wouldn’t buy that.

A $250,000 fine is the going rate in the NFL for owners giving the middle finger to fans. Late Titans owner Bud Adams was also fined $250,000 for flashing both middle fingers at Bills fans in 2009.