 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Virus Outbreak Tiafoe Tennis
American Frances Tiafoe heads to Wimbledon with a career-high ranking and high hopes
MLB: Chicago White Sox at Cleveland Guardians
Guardians manager Terry Francona back running club after health scare to start road trip
Austin Gomber
MLB Best Bets, June 30: Austin Gomber Props vs Tigers
  • Vaughn Dalzell
    ,
  • Vaughn Dalzell
    ,

Top Clips

nbc_dps_willferrellintv_230630.jpg
Ferrell announces he will join DPS in Dublin
nbc_dps_hardentrades_230630.jpg
No obvious solution for Harden, 76ers
nbc_dps_earnhardtjrintv_230630.jpg
Earnhardt Jr.: ‘Surreal’ to have NASCAR in Chicago

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Virus Outbreak Tiafoe Tennis
American Frances Tiafoe heads to Wimbledon with a career-high ranking and high hopes
MLB: Chicago White Sox at Cleveland Guardians
Guardians manager Terry Francona back running club after health scare to start road trip
Austin Gomber
MLB Best Bets, June 30: Austin Gomber Props vs Tigers
  • Vaughn Dalzell
    ,
  • Vaughn Dalzell
    ,

Top Clips

nbc_dps_willferrellintv_230630.jpg
Ferrell announces he will join DPS in Dublin
nbc_dps_hardentrades_230630.jpg
No obvious solution for Harden, 76ers
nbc_dps_earnhardtjrintv_230630.jpg
Earnhardt Jr.: ‘Surreal’ to have NASCAR in Chicago

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Report: Jets hire Zach Azzanni as wide receivers coach

  
Published February 20, 2023 12:57 PM
nbc_pftpm_mailbag_230220
February 20, 2023 02:45 PM
In this edition of the PFT mailbag, Mike Florio discusses what he thinks Saquon Barkley might get on the open market, Lamar Jackson's contract, and Bill Belichick's future in New England.

The Jets are hiring Zach Azzanni as their wide receivers coach, Mike Klis of 9News reports. Azzanni also interviewed with the Bills and was a candidate to remain with the Broncos but is following Nathaniel Hackett from Denver.

Azzanni became the Broncos’ receivers coach in 2018, coaching under Vance Joseph, Vic Fangio and Hackett. Hackett now is the offensive coordinator of the Jets after 15 games as the Broncos’ head coach.

Azzanni replaces Miles Austin, who was suspended for gambling on NFL games.

The Jets also had interest in Lions assistant wide receivers coach Seth Ryan for their vacancy.

With Azzanni leaving Denver, the only remaining coaches from last year’s staff who could remain on Sean Payton’s staff with the Broncos are defensive backs coach Christian Parker and defensive line coach Marcus Dixon.