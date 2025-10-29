Report: Jets S Andre Cisco to have surgery on torn pectoral

The Jets are off this week and it appears they will not have safety Andre Cisco in the lineup when they return to action in Week 10.

Cisco left their 39-38 win over the Bengals with an injury in the fourth quarter and Jeremy Fowler of ESPN reports that Cisco tore his pectoral. He will have surgery to repair the injury and will be out indefinitely as a result.

The Jets signed Cisco to a one-year contract this offseason. He started all eight games this season and had 41 tackles and a fumble recovery in that action.

Rookie Malachi Moore and Tony Adams are likely to be the starting safeties once the Jets are back on the field next week.