Jordan Spieth
Matchups Market for The 151st Open
  • Josh Culp
    ,
  • Josh Culp
    ,
Brandon Aiyuk
2023 San Francisco 49ers Fantasy Preview
  • Denny Carter
    ,
  • Denny Carter
    ,
Triston Casas
Ride The Wave: Streaking Hitters to Add for Fantasy Baseball

Jordan Spieth
Matchups Market for The 151st Open
  • Josh Culp
    ,
  • Josh Culp
    ,
Brandon Aiyuk
2023 San Francisco 49ers Fantasy Preview
  • Denny Carter
    ,
  • Denny Carter
    ,
Triston Casas
Ride The Wave: Streaking Hitters to Add for Fantasy Baseball

Report: Jets will waive Denzel Mims if they can’t trade him

  
Published July 19, 2023 12:18 PM

Wide receiver Denzel Mims’ time with the Jets appears to be coming to an end.

Brian Costello of the New York Post reports that the Jets are trying to trade Mims and that they will waive him off of their roster if they are unable to find a partner. The Jets excused Mims from reporting to training camp on Wednesday as they work out his departure from the roster.

Mims was a 2020 second-round pick by the Jets and missed the first couple of months of his rookie season with a hamstring injury. He struggled to find a regular role on the offense upon returning to action and asked for a trade last summer, but remained with the team.

Mims has 42 catches for 676 yards in 30 career games.

The Jets added Allen Lazard, Mecole Hardman, and Randall Cobb this offseason and they join a receiving corps that also features 2022 offensive rookie of the year Garrett Wilson and Corey Davis.