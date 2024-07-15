 Skip navigation
Report: Jordan Addison is arrested for suspicion of DUI

  
Published July 14, 2024 08:05 PM

Vikings receiver Jordan Addison has been arrested for suspicion of DUI.

Via the Los Angeles Daily News, Addison was found asleep at the wheel near LAX and was arrested.

Police were dispatched at approximately 11:10 p.m. on Friday, to respond to a report of a disabled vehicle blocking lanes. He was operating a white Rolls-Royce.

The arrest happened at roughly 11:36 p.m. ET, after a DUI investigation. He was released two hours later.

Last year, Addison was cited for speeding and reckless driving prior to training camp.

The incident happened less than a week after Vikings cornerback Khyree Jackson was killed in a crash that, per police, might have involved alcohol.