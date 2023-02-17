Report: Joseph Ossai underwent surgery to repair torn labrum

Offensive lineman Jonah Williams isn’t the only Bengals player who recently underwent an offseason surgery.

According to Ian Rapoport of NFL Media, defensive end Joseph Ossai had shoulder surgery to repair a torn labrum, which he played with throughout the season.

A third-round pick in the 2021 draft, Ossai missed all of his rookie season due to a knee injury. He appeared in 16 regular season games, recording 3.5 sacks, two fumble recoveries, 10 quarterback hits, and a pair of tackles for loss.

Ossai became infamous for his late hit out of bounds on Patrick Mahomes that helped send the Chiefs to Super Bowl LVII. But Ossai also had six tackles with one for loss, three QB hits, and two passes defensed in three postseason games this year.