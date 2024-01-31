Report: Kareem Hunt underwent sports hernia surgery

Browns running back Kareem Hunt ruptured an adductor during the season, undergoing sports hernia surgery recently to repair it, Jeremy Fowler of ESPN reports.

Dr. William Meyers, a Philadelphia-based specialist, performed the surgery.

Hunt spent much of the season on the Browns’ injury report with a groin injury but played 15 games and the playoff game. He signed with the team Sept. 20 after Nick Chubb’s season-ending knee injury, and Hunt rushed for 411 yards and nine touchdowns.

Hunt, who becomes a free agent in March, has indicated he wants to stay in Cleveland but is planning on testing the market.