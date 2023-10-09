Report: KaVontae Turpin suffered a high-ankle sprain Sunday night

Wide receiver KaVontae Turpin had the only touchdown for the Cowboys on Sunday night, but it may be a while before he’s got a chance to get back into the end zone.

Turpin left the game with an ankle injury and Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports that he has been diagnosed with a high-ankle sprain. He will have an MRI to further evaluate the injury and determine how long he is expected to be out of the lineup.

Turpin’s 26-yard score on Sunday night was the first touchdown catch of his career. He had a touchdown run against the Giants in Week One and has served as the Cowboys’ lead kick returner for the last two seasons.

The Cowboys saw another special teamer leave Sunday’s loss. C.J. Goodwin suffered a shoulder injury and there has not been an update on his condition on Monday.