nbc_csu_ravenspackers_251223.jpg
NFL Week 17 Preview: Ravens vs. Packers
nbc_csu_texanschargers_251223.jpg
NFL Week 17 Preview: Texans vs. Chargers
nbc_pft_harbaughjobsecurity_251223.jpg
Harbaugh addresses job security amid struggles

Other PFT Content

NFL: Buffalo Bills at Cleveland Browns
Josh Allen said he "tweaked my foot a little bit" late in first half
USFL Conference Championship: Michigan Panthers v Birmingham Stallions
Skip Holtz steps away from UFL's Birmingham Stallions
NFL: Green Bay Packers at Denver Broncos
Packers-Broncos scuffle 30 minutes before kickoff
Report: Khyiris Tonga suffered one-to-two week foot injury

  
Published December 23, 2025 12:42 PM

All things considered, the Patriots received some positive news on Khyiris Tonga.

Per Ian Rapoport of NFL Media, Tonga’s foot injury is slated to keep him out just one or two weeks.

Tonga, who has played both defensive line and fullback for New England this season, had to exit Sunday’s victory over the Ravens midway through the contest.

In his first year with the Patriots, Tonga has been appeared in 14 games with eight starts. He’s registered 24 total tackles with two for loss and two QB hits. He’s played 337 defensive snaps, 65 special teams snaps, and 14 offensive snaps this season.