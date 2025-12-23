Report: Khyiris Tonga suffered one-to-two week foot injury

All things considered, the Patriots received some positive news on Khyiris Tonga.

Per Ian Rapoport of NFL Media, Tonga’s foot injury is slated to keep him out just one or two weeks.

Tonga, who has played both defensive line and fullback for New England this season, had to exit Sunday’s victory over the Ravens midway through the contest.

In his first year with the Patriots, Tonga has been appeared in 14 games with eight starts. He’s registered 24 total tackles with two for loss and two QB hits. He’s played 337 defensive snaps, 65 special teams snaps, and 14 offensive snaps this season.