Report: Kyler Murray and Cardinals GM Monti Ossenfort have not spoken this offseason

The relationship between the Cardinals and quarterback Kyler Murray appears to be strained, and heading for a divorce.

Murray and Cardinals General Manager Monti Ossenfort have not spoken since the season ended even though Ossenfort said they had, according to Josh Weinfuss of ESPN.

Ossenfort said all options are on the table with Murray, but if the option to keep him were a legitimate option, Murray and Ossenfort presumably would have talked about it.

Murray is owed $36.8 million guaranteed this season and the Cardinals would love to find a team willing to trade for that contract. If traded before June 1, Murray will still cost almost $18 million against the Cardinals’ salary cap in 2026, but that’s a lot better than the $52.7 million in cap spacehe would take up if he stayed on the Cardinals.

A decision is coming before March 15 when, if Murray is still on the roster, his 2027 base salary of $19.5 million would be guaranteed.