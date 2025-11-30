 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

Report: Lane Kiffin gives ultimatum to offensive assistants about LSU opportunity

  
Published November 30, 2025 02:10 PM

As a decision from Ole Miss coach Lane Kiffin inches closer, another interesting twist has happened.

Via Chris Low of On3.com, Kiffin has given his current offensive staff an ultimatum: Get on the plane to LSU or get lost.

The Kiffin drama began with reports that Mississippi had given Kiffin an ultimatum regarding a decision before the November 28 Egg Bowl. The “or else” was never clear.

This time, it’s more clear. The offensive assistants who don’t board the Baton Rouge Express will not be welcome at LSU.

Kiffin was due to meet with his Mississippi players at 2:00 p.m. ET. An announcement is expected thereafter.