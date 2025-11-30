IRS releases $8.2 million lien on Terry Rozier’s Florida residence

NBA guard Terry Rozier has one less legal problem to worry about.

Via Daniel Libit of Sportico.com, the IRS filed last month a certificate releasing an $8.2 million tax lien on Rozier’s Florida residence. The assessment originally was made in August 2023.

The release was filed one day after ESPN reported on its existence. And after Rozier’s attorney, Jim Trusty, disputed the existence of the lien.

Rozier is currently under indictment, accused of rigging “under” props by providing inside information regarding a plan to leave a game early with an injury. Rozier denies the allegations; Trusty has said Rozier plans to plead not guilty at his arraignment, on December 8.

Rozier is one of more than 30 defendants in a case that also involved an allegedly rigged poker game tied to the mafia.