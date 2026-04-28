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Report: Lawrence Taylor being treated for pancreatitis

  
Published April 28, 2026 03:41 PM

Hall of Famer Lawrence Taylor is being treated for pancreatitis, TMZ Sports reports. Pancreatitis is inflammation of the pancreas.

Taylor, 67, was transported to the emergency room at a New Jersey medical facility last week.

An attorney for Taylor announced Monday that Taylor was in the hospital with a non-life-threatening stomach issue. Attorney Mark Eiglarsh said in a statement that doctors have not determined a discharge date, but Taylor is showing signs of improvement.

Taylor played for the Giants from 1981-93, winning two Super Bowl rings. The team retired his No. 56, and he earned induction into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 1999.