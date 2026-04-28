Report: Lawrence Taylor being treated for pancreatitis

Hall of Famer Lawrence Taylor is being treated for pancreatitis, TMZ Sports reports. Pancreatitis is inflammation of the pancreas.

Taylor, 67, was transported to the emergency room at a New Jersey medical facility last week.

An attorney for Taylor announced Monday that Taylor was in the hospital with a non-life-threatening stomach issue. Attorney Mark Eiglarsh said in a statement that doctors have not determined a discharge date, but Taylor is showing signs of improvement.

Taylor played for the Giants from 1981-93, winning two Super Bowl rings. The team retired his No. 56, and he earned induction into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 1999.