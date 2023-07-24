 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Justin Thomas
3M Open Preview
  • Josh Culp
    ,
  • Josh Culp
    ,
Tennis: Wimbledon
After first career tennis title at Swiss Open, Pedro Cachin gets kisses, hugs and doggy licks
Novak Djokovic
Novak Djokovic withdraws from Toronto tournament, opts for more rest after loss in Wimbledon final

Top Clips

nbc_dps_svpjoins_230724.jpg
Van Pelt analyzes Harman’s runaway Open victory
nbc_nas_dalecamhl_230724.jpg
Dale Jr. Cam: Earnhardt calls Cup race at Pocono
nbc_dps_mlbdeadline_230724.jpg
Will Ohtani be dealt at MLB’s trade deadline?

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Justin Thomas
3M Open Preview
  • Josh Culp
    ,
  • Josh Culp
    ,
Tennis: Wimbledon
After first career tennis title at Swiss Open, Pedro Cachin gets kisses, hugs and doggy licks
Novak Djokovic
Novak Djokovic withdraws from Toronto tournament, opts for more rest after loss in Wimbledon final

Top Clips

nbc_dps_svpjoins_230724.jpg
Van Pelt analyzes Harman’s runaway Open victory
nbc_nas_dalecamhl_230724.jpg
Dale Jr. Cam: Earnhardt calls Cup race at Pocono
nbc_dps_mlbdeadline_230724.jpg
Will Ohtani be dealt at MLB’s trade deadline?

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Report: Lions “optimistic” C.J. Gardner-Johnson didn’t suffer season-ending injury

  
Published July 24, 2023 12:12 PM

There is some positive news out of Detroit on the injury front.

Per Dave Birkett of the Detroit Free Press, Lions trainers are “optimistic” that defensive back C.J. Gardner-Johnson did not suffer a season-ending knee injury during Monday’s practice.

Gardner-Johnson went down during team drills, with Birkett noting he stayed on the ground for more than five minutes until two trainers helped him to his feet. Gardner-Johnson then did not put pressure on his right leg as he made his way to the cart that took him off the field.

Gardner-Johnson is scheduled to undergo further tests on Monday.

But it’s a relief for Detroit that Gardner-Johnson should not be sidelined for the year. After spending last season with the Eagles, Gardner-Johnson signed a one-year, $8 million deal with the Lions in March.