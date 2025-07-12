 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_pftpmmailbagv2_250711.jpg
PFT PM Mailbag: Guaranteed deals, games in Hawaii
nbc_pft_pftpmhowellv2_250711.jpg
NFLPA circles wagons around Howell
nbc_pft_pftpmmahomes18games_250711.jpg
Mahomes ‘not a big fan’ of 18-game regular season

Other PFT Content

NFL: Preseason-Baltimore Ravens at Atlanta Falcons
Iowa hires former NFL G.M. Scott Pioli as “consultant”
Syndication: Detroit Free Press
D.J. Reed immediately noticed a different energy with the Lions than the Jets
DC Defenders v Houston Roughnecks
Is UFL plotting expansion to Oakland, Philly, New Jersey, and/or Tampa?
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_pftpmmailbagv2_250711.jpg
PFT PM Mailbag: Guaranteed deals, games in Hawaii
nbc_pft_pftpmhowellv2_250711.jpg
NFLPA circles wagons around Howell
nbc_pft_pftpmmahomes18games_250711.jpg
Mahomes ‘not a big fan’ of 18-game regular season

Other PFT Content

NFL: Preseason-Baltimore Ravens at Atlanta Falcons
Iowa hires former NFL G.M. Scott Pioli as “consultant”
Syndication: Detroit Free Press
D.J. Reed immediately noticed a different energy with the Lions than the Jets
DC Defenders v Houston Roughnecks
Is UFL plotting expansion to Oakland, Philly, New Jersey, and/or Tampa?
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Report: Lloyd Howell does not intend to resign as NFLPA executive director

  
Published July 12, 2025 06:45 PM

It’s still possible that NFL Players Association executive director Lloyd Howell will be pushed out. However, he doesn’t plan to walk away.

Citing an unnamed source with knowledge of the situation, the Washington Post reports that Howell does not intend to resign.

While he has weathered the immediate storm resulting from ESPN’s bang-bang reporting this week regarding the hidden collusion ruling and his side hustle as a paid consultant with a private-equity firm that sleeps at the foot of Big Shield’s bed, Howell still could be removed. As we recently noted, it won’t happen quickly, if it happens at all.

Much may depend on the investigation being conducted by Ronald C. Machen, an attorney from the Wilmer Hale firm. He’s reviewing Howell’s activities during his two years on the job.

Much also may depend on whether and to what extent the players take control of their union. Their apathy has been used against them, first by the league and now by union management. The detachment and disinterest set the stage for the bizarrely secretive hiring of Howell, followed by the bizarrely secretive handling of a partial victory in the collusion case regarding guaranteed money in player contracts.

And it appears that the immediate anti-Howell fire, fueled by news of his blatant conflict of interest, was extinguished in part by blaming the turmoil on outsiders, including the media.

It’s become a common strategy in post-truth and post-standards America. When faced with potential consequences for your own behavior, blame someone else.

Ideally, find a way to blame the media.