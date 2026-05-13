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Report: Malik Nabers had second knee surgery to remove scar tissue

  
Published May 13, 2026 03:51 PM

Giants wide receiver Malik Nabers’s recovery from last season’s torn ACL reportedly included a second visit to an operating room.

Dan Duggan of TheAthletic.com reports that Nabers went for another surgery on his knee in order to remove scar tissue. Nabers, who initially had surgery in late October, had been experiencing stiffness in the knee prior to the operation.

Per the report, the operation took place “multiple weeks ago” and that the team has not altered its recovery timeline for the wide receiver.

Head coach John Harbaugh said in April that the team hopes to have Nabers on the field at some point during training camp and the larger hope is that he’ll be fully ready to go for the start of the season.